Three Notch’d Brewing releases ‘Queen of Clouds’ IPA for International Women’s Day

Queen of Clouds Juicy IPA is the newest release from Three Notch'd Brewing in honor of...
Queen of Clouds Juicy IPA is the newest release from Three Notch'd Brewing in honor of International Women's Day.(Three Notch'd Brewery)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Three Notch’d Brewing is celebrating Internation Women’s Day with the launch of a new beer.

The ‘Queen of Clouds” Juicy IPA is a collaboration with the Pink Boots Society and is available in draft and 4 packs at all Virginia locations. The IPA was made with the organization’s 6th annual blend and hibiscus flowers to give the beverage a pink hue.

Three Notch’d is also donating $1 from every pint sold on International Women’s Day, March 8, to the Pink Boots Society.

According to their website, The Pink Boots Society is a nonprofit that helps women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry through education.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

