Three Notch’d Brewing releases ‘Queen of Clouds’ IPA for International Women’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Three Notch’d Brewing is celebrating Internation Women’s Day with the launch of a new beer.

The ‘Queen of Clouds” Juicy IPA is a collaboration with the Pink Boots Society and is available in draft and 4 packs at all Virginia locations. The IPA was made with the organization’s 6th annual blend and hibiscus flowers to give the beverage a pink hue.

Three Notch’d is also donating $1 from every pint sold on International Women’s Day, March 8, to the Pink Boots Society.

According to their website, The Pink Boots Society is a nonprofit that helps women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry through education.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.