Three Notch’d Brewing releases ‘Queen of Clouds’ IPA for International Women’s Day
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Three Notch’d Brewing is celebrating Internation Women’s Day with the launch of a new beer.
The ‘Queen of Clouds” Juicy IPA is a collaboration with the Pink Boots Society and is available in draft and 4 packs at all Virginia locations. The IPA was made with the organization’s 6th annual blend and hibiscus flowers to give the beverage a pink hue.
Three Notch’d is also donating $1 from every pint sold on International Women’s Day, March 8, to the Pink Boots Society.
According to their website, The Pink Boots Society is a nonprofit that helps women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry through education.
