Richmond pharmacies trying to work around albuterol shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since October, liquid albuterol has been on the FDA’s drug shortage list, and some Richmond pharmacies are feeling the impact.

“We did. We’ve had problems,” Philip Gibrall, owner of McGuire Park Pharmacy, said.

Gibrall said he’s been dealing with the shortage for weeks.

“The last time I didn’t have to get it on backorder, it’s probably been about close to two months,” Gibrall said.

What’s usually a common asthma medication has been hard to find after a major supplier to U.S hospitals and pharmacies shut down at the end of February.

Gibrall said on Monday, he finally received several boxes of the drug for his store.

He said one of those boxes typically lasts a patient about a week, and a doctor will generally write for three of four boxes at a time.

“Well, because there was a shortage, we wanted everybody to get some,” Gibrall said. “We didn’t give them three or four boxes. We just gave them a box at a time so that everybody can get some.”

Gibrall said it’s kind of the same situation between his distributor.

When he backorders the product and the wholesaler gets the medication in, they’ll only send Gibrall what they can allocate.

“It’s an inconvenience,” Gibrall said. “I don’t think it’s really life-threatening, but people like to breathe.”

In the meantime, Gibrall said if a patient is in bad shape, he’ll call their doctor to see if they use a handheld inhaler.

Albuterol inhalers do not seem to be impacted by the shortage.

“It’s the same drug the only thing is that this gets deeper into your lungs, but if you don’t have anything, this is better than nothing,” Gibrall said.

Buford Road Pharmacy said they, too, are dealing with the inconvenience.

