Richmond City Hall first in United States to recognize International Women’s Day

Richmond City Hall was closed for the first time Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day.
Richmond City Hall was closed for the first time Wednesday in honor of International Women's Day.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Hall was closed for the first time Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day.

Each year, March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women from all around the world.

“It is a time for us to recognize the achievements of our women not just in this country or this city but around the world. This day is celebrated as a public holiday in many other countries, and we don’t do it here and I think we should,” said Sabrina Joy-Hogg, City of Richmond’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Finance and Administration.

Females make up about 40% of the workforce at city hall. Richmond is also the only city in the United States to officially observe the day.

“What we like to say is hey President Biden can you do this and make this a national holiday. Women are so important in all the roles that we play,” said Petula Burks, City of Richmond’s Director of Strategic Communications and Civic Engagement.

The day also focuses on a call to action for accelerating gender parity and setting agendas and goals in achieving these targets.

“They see that we see them and so International Women’s Day really is what that’s about saying that we see our workforce and it’s not just our workforce of old. It is an international workforce,” said Burks.

The female population in Richmond stands at 53% according to U.S. census data.

