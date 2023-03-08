Your Money with Carlson Financial
One dead in crash on I-95 near Parham Road

VDOT says all of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue are...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Henrico Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrived on the scene at I-95 southbound near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on March 8 after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

As of 3:45 p.m., all southbound lanes are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.

