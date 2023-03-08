News to know for Wednesday, March 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top stories for Wednesday, March 8.

City of Richmond Closes For International Womens Day

The city of Richmond is the only city in the nation that recognizes International Womans Day as a Holiday. Government offices will be closed today and resume normal business hours tomorrow.

Early Voting Begins Next Week For Senate 9th District Seat

Beginning on Monday, March 13, voters will have the chance to vote early to decide who will take over Jennifer McClellan’s 9th district Senate seat . The two candidates on the ballot are Democrat Lamaont Bagby and Republican Stephan Imholt. Henrico County Schools will close for the special election, which will take place Tuesday, March 28.

Deadly Kidnapping of Americans In Mexico

The FBI is searching for four Americans who they say were assaulted and kidnapped in Mexico on Friday. (CNN, CEPROPIE, TWITTER)

Four Americans were kidnapped in the Mexican city of Matamoros while on the way to a clinic for a scheduled medical procedure. Investigators believe the group became lost and encountered gunfire from a drug cartel before being kidnapped. Two of the four Americans were found dead while two others are now back in America receiving medical treatment.

Covid-19 Public Health Emergency Ends in May

Immediate changes are to come following the ending of the Covid-19 public health emergency declaration in May 2023. Private health insurance holders and seniors with Medicare will no longer receive free Covid-19 tests and hospitals will lose the ability to expand their capacity to handle Covid-19 surges.

Richmond Flying Squirrels Host Job Fair

The Richmond Flying Squirrels is hosting a job fair from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Diamond located on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Cold temperatures are back, no warmup in sight

Today will be mostly sunny with a cold breeze. Highs will remain in the low 50s.

