George Wythe High School locks down after fight breaks out between students

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson says the building finished the school day on lock and...
A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson says the building finished the school day on lock and teach.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Geroge Wythe High School will have extra staff present on Thursday after Richmond Schools say a fight broke out Wednesday afternoon.

On March 8, Richmond Police were called to the school after a fight broke out among students during the first lunch period around 1 p.m.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson says the building finished the school day on lock and teach.

Tomorrow there will be additional Care and Safety Associates at the school. These associates work with schools to cultivate and maintain a safe and loving school culture.

There are no reports of serious injuries or charges.

