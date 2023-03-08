Your Money with Carlson Financial
CRIME: 2 people arrested in connection to prostitution, child neglect in Hanover County

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.(Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A more than 2 month investigation led to the arrest of 45 year old, Tara Rhiannon Inman on March 1st, and 49 year old, James Louron Inman on March 2nd. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office believed the two may have been soliciting prostitution out of a home on the 9200 block of Tall Oaks Lane.

Tara Inman was charged with prostitution, maintaining a bawdy place, commercial sex trafficking, child neglect and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

James Inman was charged with maintaining a bawdy place, commercial sex trafficking, child neglect and possession of schedule I/II narcotics.

Tara was released on a secured bond and James is in custody at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with further information about these cases is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

