Covid-19 three years later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three years after the covid-19 pandemic and more than 100 million people have been diagnosed with covid-19 throughout the country and more than 1 million Americans have died.

The first case was announced in Virginia on March 7, 2020, after a U.S. Marine tested positive at Fort Belvoir. A week later, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency closing schools and requiring many residents to work from home.

According to the Virginia Department of health, the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased since the beginning of 2023.

The public health emergency assistance for covid-19 will be coming to an end in May this year and the changes will take effect immediately.

Private health insurance holders and seniors with Medicare will need to begin paying for their Covid-19 test and hospital will lose their ability to handle high capacity surges in response to Covid-19.

Covid-19 vaccines will remain free of cost until the supply provided by President Biden runs out.

