Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Construction worker injured in crane accident in downtown Richmond

A construction worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a 7.6 KV electric line.
A construction worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a 7.6 KV electric line.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 400 Dominion power customers are now without power after a construction worker was electrocuted at a construction site in downtown Richmond.

The incident happened at 15th and Cary street near the old Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, authorities say a lift came into contact with an electric line causing injuries and electric outages.

Police have responded to multiple elevator calls in the area. Several blocks have been impacted by electric outages at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Kroger employees allege that bugs in the company’s new payroll software system cheat them out...
Virginia, West Va. Kroger employees allege computer-generated wage theft

Latest News

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey...
CRIME: 2 people arrested in connection to prostitution, child neglect in Hanover County
Richmond City Hall was closed for the first time Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day.
Richmond City Hall first in United States to recognize International Women’s Day
According to the request, the plan would be no more than 186 residential units.
Henrico could see affordable housing plan near Chamberlayne
City of Richmond government offices are closed
News to know for Wednesday, March 8