Construction worker injured in crane accident in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 400 Dominion power customers are now without power after a construction worker was electrocuted at a construction site in downtown Richmond.

The incident happened at 15th and Cary street near the old Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, authorities say a lift came into contact with an electric line causing injuries and electric outages.

Police have responded to multiple elevator calls in the area. Several blocks have been impacted by electric outages at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

