Cary Street Road closed for sewage project

We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond continues its sewer main replacement project from Cary Street Road between Three Chopt Road and Tuckahoe Boulevard.

This work began at the end of January. Crews are replacing deteriorated sewer mains at risk of imminent failure and reinstating associated sewer lateral through August, barring weather delays or other unforeseen circumstances.

Phase 1 is complete and closed the 0 block of Libbie Avenue to through traffic from Cary Street Road to Matoaka Road.

The project will continue onto Phase 2, where Cary Street Road will be closed in both directions to thru traffic from Three Chopt Road to Tuckahoe Boulevard for 5 weeks.

Phase 3 will take 17 weeks, and the eastbound lanes of Cary from Three Chopt to Tuckahoe will also be closed to thru traffic.

Each detour will remain in place 24/7 until the phase’s completion. Work hours are scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

