Buc-ee’s Travel Center could be coming to New Kent County

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) -The first Virginia “Buc-ee’s” travel center may be coming to New Kent in the near future.

The New Kent County Economic Development Department anticipates that 100 thousand people a week would be visiting the Buc-ee’s and that it would help boost tourism in the area.

Even though the New Kent Buc-ee’s anticipated opening date isn’t until 2027, plenty of people have said they can’t wait for the travel center to come to the area.

“I’m really excited there’s going to be a Buc-ee’s because I like the little guy and all the stuff, and I’m sure other young people have seen it on Tik Tok and are also really excited about it coming to the area,” said Virginia traveler Hayley Kassraie.

The 74 thousand square foot Buc-ee’s would be direct across from the New Kent County Visitors and Commerce Center. The travel center chain is known for offering various foods and products.

“The fresh foods...the home-décor, the jewelry, the fishing hats,” said Matthew Smolnik, the New Kent Assistant County Administrator.

The company has already submitted a conditional-use permit to the county’s planning and zoning department.

In the proposal, the New Kent Buc-ee’s would have 120 fueling stations, 557 parking spaces and 24 Tesla charging stations. It could also lead to 175 full-time jobs and more foot traffic in New Kent.

”Maybe they wouldn’t otherwise stop in New Kent but to stop at the Buc-ee’s to spend money maybe at our wineries, realize our golf courses are here, our horse track just some of the other tourism assets we have it’s the perfect business partner for us,” Smolnik stated.

The Buc-ee’s company would set a date for when it would begin construction. That would take about 18 months to complete.

