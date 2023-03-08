Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Police said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage. (WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An abandoned infant was found not breathing inside a vacant home in Kentucky earlier this month, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. March 1 to respond to reports of an abandoned newborn.

Police said the baby was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage.

Nurses grew suspicious and called the police.

Hart said police are awaiting the preliminary autopsy report to determine if the infant was stillborn or was born alive.

Neighbors said crews had been working to repair the home but hadn’t seen anyone in the house otherwise.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Kroger employees allege that bugs in the company’s new payroll software system cheat them out...
Virginia, West Va. Kroger employees allege computer-generated wage theft

Latest News

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey...
CRIME: 2 people arrested in connection to prostitution, child neglect in Hanover County
Richmond City Hall was closed for the first time Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day.
Richmond City Hall first in United States to recognize International Women’s Day
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
FILE - The announcement was made Wednesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Justice Dept.: Louisville police had pattern of violating rights
Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart...
SunnyD uses bold, tangy flavor in new drink just for adults