Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

9 arrested in online chatting operation bust

During an undercover operation on March 3, Special Victims and Vice and Narcotics detectives...
During an undercover operation on March 3, Special Victims and Vice and Narcotics detectives posed as minors online and through social media, communicating with suspects who arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested nine people they believe were attempting to solicit sex from minors online.

During an undercover operation on March 3, Special Victims and Vice and Narcotics detectives posed as minors online and through social media, communicating with suspects who arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations.

When the suspects arrived at the determined location, they were met by police and arrested.

As a result of this operation, the following were arrested:

  • Justin J. Baldwin, 34, from Richmond, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.
  • Jonatan Benitez, 21, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.
  • Abdul S. Hairan, 23, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and frequenting a bawdy place.
  • Shalompaul D. Kalyanapu, 27, of North Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place;
  • Delvan A. Lopez Garcia, 30, of North Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place;
  • Armin Muhic, 31, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place;
  • Robert L. Scott II, 41, from Oxford, Ala., was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.
  • Jermia M. Worsham, 43, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and frequenting a bawdy place.

In addition to the following arrests, Chesterfield Police arrested 50-year-old Sumanta Manda of Morrisville, N.C., on Feb. 24. after police caught him coming to the area soliciting sex from who was believed to be an adult woman and a young girl. He was charged with attempted sodomy and using communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Kroger employees allege that bugs in the company’s new payroll software system cheat them out...
Virginia, West Va. Kroger employees allege computer-generated wage theft

Latest News

A construction worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a 7.6 KV electric line.
Construction worker injured in crane accident in downtown Richmond
Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey...
CRIME: 2 people arrested in connection to prostitution, child neglect in Hanover County
Richmond City Hall was closed for the first time Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day.
Richmond City Hall first in United States to recognize International Women’s Day
According to the request, the plan would be no more than 186 residential units.
Henrico could see affordable housing plan near Chamberlayne