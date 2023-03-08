9 arrested in online chatting operation bust

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested nine people they believe were attempting to solicit sex from minors online.

During an undercover operation on March 3, Special Victims and Vice and Narcotics detectives posed as minors online and through social media, communicating with suspects who arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations.

When the suspects arrived at the determined location, they were met by police and arrested.

As a result of this operation, the following were arrested:

Justin J. Baldwin, 34, from Richmond, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.

Jonatan Benitez, 21, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.

Abdul S. Hairan, 23, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and frequenting a bawdy place.

Shalompaul D. Kalyanapu, 27, of North Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place;

Delvan A. Lopez Garcia, 30, of North Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place;

Armin Muhic, 31, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place;

Robert L. Scott II, 41, from Oxford, Ala., was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.

Jermia M. Worsham, 43, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and frequenting a bawdy place.

In addition to the following arrests, Chesterfield Police arrested 50-year-old Sumanta Manda of Morrisville, N.C., on Feb. 24. after police caught him coming to the area soliciting sex from who was believed to be an adult woman and a young girl. He was charged with attempted sodomy and using communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

