Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman is now being treated for hypothermia in Henrico after crews found her clinging to a buoy in a lake at Innsbrook Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, March 7, around 1:20 p.m., Henrico County Division of Fire responded to the 4900 block of Lake Brook Drive on the report of a person in the water at Innsbrook.

When units responded, they found a 50-year-old female clinging to a buoy in a lake.

Water rescue safely got the woman out of the lake and onto shore in less than 15 minutes.

She was then treated by Henrico Fire paramedics and taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for hypothermia.

Currently, there is no word as to how the woman ended up in the lake.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.