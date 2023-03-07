Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Virginia, West Va. Kroger employees allege computer-generated wage theft

Class-action suit, one of four nationwide, filed in Richmond in January
Kroger employees allege that bugs in the company’s new payroll software system cheat them out...
Kroger employees allege that bugs in the company’s new payroll software system cheat them out of their rightful wages.(WMBF)
By Stephenie Overman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kroger employees in Virginia and West Virginia are pursuing a class-action suit against the grocery giant, alleging that bugs in the company’s new payroll software system cheat them out of their rightful wages, Virginia Mercury reports.

The class-action lawsuit filed in Richmond in January is one of four filed by employees in five states against the country’s largest supermarket chain. Allegations include nonpayment for overtime or vacation time and unauthorized deductions from paychecks.

The new payroll system, called My Time, has not been accurate since it was introduced last spring, said Horace Campfield, a Richmond Kroger employee who has worked for the company for more than 17 years.

“They try to tell you to set it up through your cell phone. They put a bulletin out to tell us to make sure our time is right. We did our job. We clocked in. How are you making it our responsibility? It’s unfair to make it seem it like it’s on us.”

Wage theft occurs when employers do not pay workers according to the law. The Kroger case falls in that category but is a little different.

“Most cases we encounter are not due to some computer error. This is a bit unique,” said Matthew Handley, an attorney for United Food and Commercial Workers International Unit Local 400 workers in Virginia and West Virginia. He is a partner at Handley Farah & Anderson, based in Washington, D.C.

Kroger, which also owns Fred Meyer, Ralphs and other grocery chains, did not respond to a request for a statement.

Read more on virginiamercury.com >

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street...
22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared

Latest News

On Saturday a portion of West Leigh Street will be closed and ‘No Parking’ zones will be...
Road closures, no parking zones to take effect for Shamrock the Block Festival
A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
Jennifer McClellan will be sworn in, becoming the first black woman to represent Virginia in...
News to Know for Tuesday, March 7
Staying safe during a tornado
Staying safe during a tornado