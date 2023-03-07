Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A10-14 day stretch of cooler, slightly below normal, temperatures begins Wednesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. North wind 10-20mph with near 30mph gusts. Highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Confidence is high that we’ll be cooler beginning Wednesday, lasting for at least the next 10 days. This means daily highs in the upper 40s & 50s and nighttime lows near freezing.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. North wind 10-15mph, 25mph gusts. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing during the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Lows near 40, highs in the mid-50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

FIRST ALERT: Time change this upcoming weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

Sunday: Partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low to mid-50s.

Monday: A chance for a few showers. Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

