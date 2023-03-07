Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy

30mph wind gusts and high temperatures near 60°
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A10-14 day stretch of cooler, slightly below normal, temperatures begins Wednesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. North wind 10-20mph with near 30mph gusts. Highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Confidence is high that we’ll be cooler beginning Wednesday, lasting for at least the next 10 days. This means daily highs in the upper 40s & 50s and nighttime lows near freezing.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. North wind 10-15mph, 25mph gusts. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing during the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Lows near 40, highs in the mid-50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

FIRST ALERT: Time change this upcoming weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

Sunday: Partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low to mid-50s.

Monday: A chance for a few showers. Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street...
22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy
Dry Weather With Cooler Temperatures
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Dry weather the next several days with cooler temperatures
Forecast: Dry weather the next several days with cooler temperatures