Sen. Kaine and Sen. Warner cosponsoring bill to improve transparency of political spending

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner(Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine (D) says he wants to strengthen campaign finance laws and improve the transparency of political spending, and to do this he is cosponsoring the “Disclose Act” alongside Senator Mark Warner (D).

Kaine says this would apply to spending in federal elections and make it so all campaign contributions are public. He says this will help voters hold the government accountable and allow them to know who is funding what in elections.

“There’s just ways where donors to campaigns get to hide their donors, and the American public strongly believes, whatever their politics, Democrat, Republican, non-aligned, they strongly believe they should have a right to know who’s funding campaign ads,” Sen. Kaine said.

Kaine notes that this bill would require all organizations and lobbyists spending money in elections to disclose their large donors.

