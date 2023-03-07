Road closures, no parking zones to take effect for Shamrock the Block Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police plan to execute road closures and no parking zones for the annual Shamrock the Black festival on Saturday, March 11.

Police are asking residents to avoid Leigh and Myers street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

West Leigh street will be closed from DMV Drive to Myers Street and a no-parking zone will be established on West Leigh Street from Hermitage Road to Myers Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

