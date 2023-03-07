Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Road closures, no parking zones to take effect for Shamrock the Block Festival

On Saturday a portion of West Leigh Street will be closed and ‘No Parking’ zones will be...
On Saturday a portion of West Leigh Street will be closed and ‘No Parking’ zones will be established to accommodate the Shamrock the Block festival.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police plan to execute road closures and no parking zones for the annual Shamrock the Black festival on Saturday, March 11.

Police are asking residents to avoid Leigh and Myers street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

West Leigh street will be closed from DMV Drive to Myers Street and a no-parking zone will be established on West Leigh Street from Hermitage Road to Myers Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street...
22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared

Latest News

A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
Jennifer McClellan will be sworn in, becoming the first black woman to represent Virginia in...
News to Know for Tuesday, March 7
Staying safe during a tornado
Staying safe during a tornado
Man killed in southside shooting
Man killed in southside shooting