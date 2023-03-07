Richmond restaurants still see considerable crowds amid rising costs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Money may be tight, but Richmonders are still eating out.

A new report by Toast finds the local restaurant scene is thriving.

New data shows that after living through the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions, people in Richmond are coming out in droves to enjoy food with friends and family.

Those who work in the industry say the momentum keeps building to get out and experience local cuisine post-pandemic.

“That is something Richmond does really well,” Wood and Iron Manager Chris Ryan said. “The city and the surrounding areas support these staples, they support what we do, and that’s how a lot of us are still around right now. We’re lucky.”

In recent years, Richmond got the reputation of being a “foodie city” as both neighbors and visitors worked up an appetite for the culinary scene.

According to a trends report by Toast, a sales system used by restaurants, there was a 7% uptick in transactions from 2021 to 2022.

Ryan says he’s seen this firsthand.

“We do continue to grow, and we do continue to stay busy,” he said.

He says Richmond lost a lot of restaurants to the financial woes of the pandemic, which means the surviving spots have garnered more foot traffic, as there are fewer options to choose from.

“We’ve done a really good job as a community supporting a lot of these local spots. We have a lot of restaurants around that just produce amazing food,” Ryan said.

This trend isn’t just happening in Richmond. It’s nationwide.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, consumers spent more than $86.6 billion at restaurants in January, up 24% compared to January 2022.

Ryan says this is because priorities have shifted for folks post-COVID.

“They’re going out and having fun, hanging out with friends,” Ryan said. “They’re out to enjoy, whether it be a ballgame or time with family or friends,” Ryan said. “They still want to get out.”

According to the National Restaurant Association’s “State of the Industry” study, 84% of consumers say going out to a restaurant with family and friends is better for their leisure time than cooking.

This comes even as inflation rocks the food scene. That same study shows 92% of operators say the cost of food is a significant issue for their restaurants.

Also, in the Toast report: Richmond is one of the top cities for tipping, with the average tip being about $19.30.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.