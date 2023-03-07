Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney unveils city’s budget for next year

By John Hood
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled his budget for the fiscal year 2024 to include making improvements on affordable housing, schools and public safety.

With a proposed budget of more than $3 billion, nearly a billion of it will be paid using Richmonder’s taxes.

On the long list of things Stoney would like to improve is affordable housing.

His budget for this upcoming year dedicated $50 million over the next five years toward creating more affordable apartments and helping 2,000 people from low-income households become homeowners themselves.

Stoney’s proposal also calls for nearly $2 million to support a year-round emergency shelter.

“From renting an apartment to owning your first home to rehabbing an existing family home to finding an emergency shelter in the time of greatest need,” Stoney said. “Richmonders will have the support to choose the housing option that is best for them.”

Stoney is also looking at a pay raise for city workers, sword police officers and creating an $18 minimum wage for everyone working for the City of Richmond.

He’s also hoping the more than $221 million allocated for Richmond Public Schools will help cover teacher page wages.

“I’m pleased to announce that the CIP budget proposal includes an additional $15 million in Fiscal Year 2024 dedicated to helping rebuild Fox and restore this valued asset of the community,” Stoney said.

The mayor said this money was not taken from any other project and was instead available because of additional bond capacity.

Second District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the district Fox Elementary sits in, sent this response to her constituents Monday evening:

The mayor’s proposal also touched on replacing Fire Station 21, renovating the First Police Precinct, and developing the Heritage Campus in Shockoe Bottom.

Richmond City Council has until May 1 to approve the spending plan, which goes into effect on July 1.

“Together, we will prioritize and be intentional about how we spend the limited time, the limited money and limited resources at our disposal,” Stoney said. “Together, we are building a more resilient and competitive Richmond for the future.”

