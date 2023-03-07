News to Know for Tuesday, March 7
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, March 7.
Rep. - Elect Jennifer McClellan to be Sworn Into Congress
- Following the death of Representative Donald McEachin, Today Jennifer McClellan will be sworn in to represent the 4th congressional district becoming the first black woman elected into congress in Virginia.
Foster Parent Training Begins in Hanover
- Hanover is in need of foster parents due to an unfortunate rise in financial and emotional stress from the pandemic. Beginning today, Hanover will host 6 training sessions in March and April, anyone interested in becoming a foster parent is encouraged to join.
Man Found Dead In Richmond’s Southside
- Police were called to the city’s southside due to reports of shots fired. Police arrived at East 16th Street where they found a man dead on the scene with a gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Virginia Hemp Industry at Risk
- A new proposed law is now requiring all businesses that sell industrial hemp extract or food containing it to have a valid permit from the state. The new law will also require those products to contain no more than .3% THC or 2 milligrams of THC per package.
Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill Today
- On day two of Severe weather awareness week, Virginia Emergency Management says they are encouraging schools, businesses and families to participate in a statewide tornado drill held at 9:45 a.m. to practice safety during severe weather.
Dry Weather With Cooler Temperatures
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.