Man killed in southside Richmond shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 467-4433 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 467-4433 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead following a late-night shooting on the south side of Richmond.

Police say they responded to the 1600 block of Bainbridge Street due to reports of shots fired just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, a concerned citizen alerted police to a man down on East 16th Street.

The man was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking for help from the community, anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 467-4433 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

