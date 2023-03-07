Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Man, 25, accused of shooting his own parents while drunk

Austin Snyder, 25, was off-duty at the time of the shooting, according to an ODNR spokesperson.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Police say an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer is behind bars after he allegedly shot both his parents, injuring them, during a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. last Friday at a home in Batavia, Ohio, according to the Union Township Police incident report. The suspect, 25-year-old Austin Snyder, was off duty at the time, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said.

Officers responded to a call from someone inside the home about a man being drunk and locked out, WXIX reports. As officers were heading there, the man made it back into the house, went to a room where guns were stored and shot two people inside a bedroom, according to the police incident report.

The officers said they found a man matching the clothing description of the shooter at the edge of the driveway, the report reads. Police said the officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, and he complied, after which they handcuffed him and put him in the cruiser.

One of the officers said the man, who allegedly identified himself as Snyder, smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words.

The officer said the man had someone else’s blood on his hand. Asked what had happened, the man replied that he didn’t know, according to the report.

The shooting victims identified themselves as Snyder’s parents. His 51-year-old mother was shot in the wrist and shoulder, the report reads. His 53-year-old father was shot in the forearm.

Snyder’s parents allegedly told officers they had picked Snyder up because he was too drunk to drive and that at some point he “just went berserk.”

The couple were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Snyder’s 22-year-old sister was also home at the time of the incident.

Snyder faces charges of domestic violence, felonious assault and using weapons while intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing.

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said that if Snyder is released from jail during the investigation, he will not be allowed to go back to work. The department is still evaluating the situation before making a final decision on Snyder’s employment.

Snyder is due back in court March 13.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Driver dies in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street...
22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discusses his trip to Iraq and meeting with the country's...
US defense secretary makes unannounced visit to Baghdad
More than 20 people face domestic terrorism charges after the attack on the site of a planned...
Atlanta Police: Fireworks, rocks, Molotov cocktails thrown at officers in violent protest
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden will seek Medicare changes, up tax rate in new budget
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 467-4433 or...
Man killed in southside Richmond shooting
The company also agreed to pay several million dollars to cover the cost of the response and...
Norfolk Southern announces new safety measures after 2 trains derail