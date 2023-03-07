Henrico students to have day off for another special election
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools says Tuesday, March 28 will be a student holiday as several schools will serve as polling places for a special election.
“Banked instructional time will be used to offset the closure, so the time won’t need to be made up,” HCPS said.
The special election is for Virginia’s 9th District Senate seat, formerly held by Jennifer McClellan.
McClellan recently won a special election to fill the U.S. House seat held by the late Donald McEachin.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.