Henrico students to have day off for another special election

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools says Tuesday, March 28 will be a student holiday as several schools will serve as polling places for a special election.

“Banked instructional time will be used to offset the closure, so the time won’t need to be made up,” HCPS said.

To accommodate special election for open Va. Senate seat, March 28 will be a student holiday and staff professional development day. HCPS schools will serve as polling places. Banked instructional time will be used to offset the closure, so the time won't need to be made up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/50R3c6svF4 — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 7, 2023

The special election is for Virginia’s 9th District Senate seat, formerly held by Jennifer McClellan.

McClellan recently won a special election to fill the U.S. House seat held by the late Donald McEachin.

