Henrico students to have day off for another special election

Tuesday, March 28 will be a student holiday in Henrico as several schools will serve as polling...
Tuesday, March 28 will be a student holiday in Henrico as several schools will serve as polling places for a special election.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools says Tuesday, March 28 will be a student holiday as several schools will serve as polling places for a special election.

“Banked instructional time will be used to offset the closure, so the time won’t need to be made up,” HCPS said.

The special election is for Virginia’s 9th District Senate seat, formerly held by Jennifer McClellan.

McClellan recently won a special election to fill the U.S. House seat held by the late Donald McEachin.

