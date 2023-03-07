Congresswoman-Elect McClellan arrives in Washington ahead of swearing-in ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not her first time on Capitol Hill, but this day is different because Jennifer McClellan is now joining the 118th Congress.

“I had to pinch myself, really. It’s very exciting, and the ceilings are so big, I don’t know, everything’s bigger,” said Jennifer McClellan, (D) VA-04 Congresswoman-Elect.

McClellan won a special election for Virginia’s fourth congressional district last month following the death of Donald McEachin.

It’s her first working day here on the hill with orientation and getting to know the building a little bit.

“The pace is different, so it will take me a little while to get used to that,” said Congresswoman-Elect McClellan.

Once she is sworn in, McClellan will participate in her first series of votes, which mainly deal with veteran’s affairs and then one on cybersecurity.

The working mother who is breaking down barriers says arriving at this moment and meeting it is not lost on her.

“It’s incredible thinking just about my own family history and the history of the commonwealth as both the birthplace of American democracy and American slavery, and to be the first Black woman from Virginia is an incredible honor,” said Congresswoman-Elect McClellan.

As for legislative priorities, McClellan says you will see a similar push from her as you did when she was in Richmond.

“A lot of the same issues that I did in the general assembly haven’t been done here, so reproductive health, access to healthcare, voting rights, domestic worker bill of rights hasn’t been passed here, education,” said Congresswoman-Elect McClellan.

The congresswoman-elect also says she will serve on the house armed services committee dealing with military issues and is awaiting her second committee assignment.

She will also keep the same office that representative McEachin had at the U.S. Capitol complex. McClellan got the keys just Tuesday afternoon.

“But he’s here. I feel him,” said Congresswoman-Elect McClellan.

Following the official swearing-in, McClellan will have a ceremonial one with family by her side.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.