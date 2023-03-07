Chesterfield leaders eye tax relief measures, pay bumps in budget proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday morning, Chesterfield leaders unveiled their FY2024 budget proposal, which includes investments in education, infrastructure, public safety and tax relief.

“This budget monitors the cost side of things as well as makes really, really important investments in core services,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield’s proposed budget totals $1.94 billion, which is a 9.4 percent increase from their previous budget. Just over half of this total accounts for investments in education.

“The superintendent and the school board have been knocking this around. They had a $16 million gap that they have been wrestling with,” said Harris in regards to the funding shortfall Chesterfield Schools is facing.

To help fill this gap, Harris said the county will provide $8 million and asks their state partners to help fund the rest as they iron out the details of their own budget.

“There’s certainly very likely scenarios where this gap can be closed down, so we’re calling on our state partners to meet us in the middle, if you will, on the school funding,” he said.

In addition to education, Chesterfield is looking to fund the next phase of their pay plan for non-sworn county government employees and raise the minimum hourly wage to $16.

In addition, the county is also looking at pay bumps for first responders, including those who are just starting out.

“Police, fire and sheriff. All of those starting salaries will go up by 10 percent. That will happen on July 1 this year,” he said. “As the Board of Supervisors made policy this year, we will flow that through the rest of the public safety workforce, and every member of our sworn force, all of our sworn first responders will receive a 10 percent increase on January 1.”

Under the plan, Chesterfield Fire and EMS would get an additional 36 positions to help them meet their minimum staffing goal.

“To make sure that we have that coverage ratio fully taken care of and we do not have to have the same levels of mandatory overtime, calling people back in,” Harris said.

In addition, construction funding for the Powhite Parkway extension is also included in the budget plan.

On the table are also several tax relief measures. including a five percent rebate for the real estate tax bills due in June. County leaders said this is made possible with help from the $10 million set aside to a reserve fund from the county’s operating surplus.

In addition, Chesterfield leaders said the real estate tax rate would come down another penny, to 91 cents per $100 of assessed value. The rebate would bring this down to 89 cents.

Officials said these measures would save the average homeowner $125.

The county also said used car values have fallen by the double digits since last year. Combined with the personal property tax relief threshold set at 50 percent, officials estimate this will provide relief to personal property tax bills.

“As we were talking about on the real estate side, these values have receded quite a bit from where they were last year. We don’t assess these locally. We use a national data set like most everybody else,” said Harris. “Values down means bills that go out April for June 5 will also be down.”

The budget will be presented to the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors during their work session on Wednesday. Following this, there will be a series of community meetings where residents can share their thoughts on the plan.

All budget community meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. and are listed below:

The board is expected to adopt a final version of the budget on April 5.

