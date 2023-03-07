21-year-old Richmond man killed in southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead following a late-night shooting on the south side of Richmond.

Police say they responded to the 1600 block of Bainbridge Street after receiving a call of random gunfire just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 6.

When police arrived, a concerned citizen alerted police to a man down on East 16th Street.

There they found that 21-year-old Tyrek Brandon of Richmond had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are asking for help from the community, anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 467-4433 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.