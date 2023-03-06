Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee celebrated her 105th birthday Friday at Shannondale of Knoxville Assisted Living.

Jeanne Fox said being happy is her secret to longevity and staying young.

“I always have a happy disposition,” she said. “I don’t go around looking for trouble.”

Fox was born in Ohio in 1918 but moved to Knoxville in 1963 with her late husband, Dick Fox.

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.

When Fox was 7 years old, she met former President Herbert Hoover in the Oval Office and sang on the Capitol steps.

She then met former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Elanor Roosevelt when she was 18.

When Fox moved to Knoxville, she started attending First Presbyterian Church and was one of the volunteers who helped build Fort Kid.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot
VIGIL FOR HENRICO MAN
“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago

Latest News

Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
Police identify person found dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia