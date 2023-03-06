Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Virginia hemp industry concerned pending legislation will put them out of business

Packing up order after order, those at Hanover Hemp, LLC now have a growing worry about the...
Packing up order after order, those at Hanover Hemp, LLC now have a growing worry about the future of the business.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Packing up order after order, those at Hanover Hemp, LLC now have a growing worry about the future of the business.

“We’re scared honestly. We have put a lot of time, blood, sweat and tears and a lot of money into this operation and you know we’re in our fourth year and yeah, it’s just going to completely wipe us out,” said Jonathan Flagg, Hanover Hemp’s owner.

On the governor’s desk right now is a measure that will require all businesses selling an industrial hemp extract or food containing it to have a valid permit from the state. And those products can only contain up to 0.3% THC and two milligrams of THC per package, according to the proposed law.

“Which is extremely low, and you cannot grow and produce organic hemp extract at that low THC amount, so it will unfortunately make 100% of our products illegal,” said Flagg.

> RELATED: Virginia hemp panel suggests tougher rules on unregulated THC products

The move is being called a first step toward cracking down on a largely unregulated market, which created safety and consumer protection issues.

“There are so many reputable good companies in the commonwealth that are doing what we do now and we are all being punished for stuff that isn’t anything that we’ve done. There are bad products out there there does need to be regulation,” said Joseph Kuhn, founder and CEO of Albemarle Cannabis Company.

New labeling rules would require clearer disclosure of what’s in each product, including the percentage and milligrams of THC per package and per serving. They would also prohibit any products from being marketed as curing, treating or preventing disease.

Violations of the proposed regulations could lead to fines of up to $10,000 per day.

“Right now, we’re put into this holding pattern where we can’t make any decisions on any events past July. Just due to the fact that we might not be in business at that point,” said John Howard, Albemarle Cannabis Company’s operations manager.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin released the following statement: “The Governor has made cracking down on dangerous THC intoxicants, including those synthesized from hemp, a priority to protect public safety. The conference report for HB2294 and SB903 does that. The final text of the bill is in review and the Administration is meeting with stakeholders. The Governor looks forward to the enhanced enforcement this will bring to keep dangerous intoxicants off the shelves and away from Virginia children.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot
VIGIL FOR HENRICO MAN
“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago

Latest News

The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
Police identify person found dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old Ashland woman died in a crash on...
Ashland woman dies in crash
Hopewell's Police Chief AJ Starke plans to retire on April 1.
News to know for Monday, March 6