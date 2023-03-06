Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

VA Lottery rewards Dublin shop for selling Powerball winning ticket

Virginia Lottery Check
Virginia Lottery Check(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The store owners of the Dublin gas station that sold a jackpot winning Powerball ticket are receiving some benefits of their own.

Virginia Lottery presented the store owners with a check for $50,000.

The winning ticket hit the jackpot for a prize estimating around $161 million.

Owner of the store, Andy Gill, says he plans to help the community with a portion of the money.

“As Gill Brothers, we’re committed to being involved in our communities so part of the money will go as a donation towards the community to feed the hungry, and then we will reward some of our team members,” he said.

The person who bought the winning ticket has not come forward to claim their prize yet.

They have 180 days to claim the winnings.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Driver dies in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street...
22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru
A 22-year-old man in Richmond has died after police say he was found unresponsive in a fast...
22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru
Unpredictable spring temperatures can be nerve-wrecking for farmers
Unpredictable spring temperatures can be nerve-wrecking for farmers
The driver of a vehicle died in a crash on Chippenham Parkway near Powhite Parkway on Monday.
Driver dies in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is underway, showcasing over 40 black-owned eateries...
Over 40 restaurants participating in Richmond Black Restaurant Experience this week