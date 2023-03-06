Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Unpredictable spring temperatures nerve-wrecking for local fruit farmers

At Agriberry Farm in Hanover, some crops have already begun budding as we set record-high temperatures early in the year.
By Macy Moors
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -At Agriberry Farm in Hanover, some crops have already begun budding as we set record-high temperatures early in the year.

While many of us enjoy these warmer temperatures, unpredictable weather can be nerve-wracking for farmers.

”It’s a year-round game that you’re working with,” General Manager Pierson Geyer said.

Geyer says fruit needs a healthy dose of cold weather to enter dormancy, which prepares plants to bear fruit when spring comes.

The plants must hit their “chill hour” requirements, which is time spent in temperatures in the 30s, to be able to sprout healthy buds once warmer weather arrives.

“If we’re 30 or 31 like we have in the cold temps coming up with the full moon this week, that’s no problem because they’re still developing flowers, so they can handle cool temperatures,” Geyer said

Geyer says when temperatures fall below 28 degrees is when it can cause concern.

He says they ran into that problem just a few years back when central Virginia saw an unexpected frost on Mother’s Day in 2020.

Agriberry Farm lost two weeks’ worth of retail, totaling thousands of dollars.

“That took out a lot of our red raspberries that were coming on, it took out a lot of our early blackberries, and regionally, it impacted things like apricots and cherries and plums. Many of the Mid-Atlantic growers we know didn’t have that crop that year due to that late frost,” Geyer said.

So, to help prevent that from happening again, many farms like Agriberry have invested in infrastructure to help mitigate potential freezes.

“Whether that’s peach frost protection with a wind turbine that creates inversion and brings hot down on a still night to help get through the cold weather, or just putting high tunnels in that could get you through one cold night, that could save you five to six degrees,” Geyer said.

He says it’s a hurry-up-and-wait process. Geyer and other farmers hope mother nature has no upcoming surprises this spring.

“I’m hoping we don’t have anything under 27 degrees until this coming fall,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot

Latest News

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is underway, showcasing over 40 black-owned eateries...
Over 40 restaurants participating in Richmond Black Restaurant Experience this week
Chesterfield Police Department
Chesterfield Police warn about rise in social media, dating website scams
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
More than 40 restaurants highlighted during Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
More than 40 restaurants highlighted during Richmond Black Restaurant Experience