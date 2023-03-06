RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq The World’ Tour is coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Racers, start your engines because some of the best drag performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race are coming to the Altria Theater this June.

In RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023, Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja Estranja, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and select finalists from Season 15 are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq.

The queens will stop at the Altria Theater on June 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information on buying direct can be found at altriatheater.com/events/buy-direct. For more information, visit altriatheater.com.

