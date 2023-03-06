Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq The World’ Tour is coming to Richmond

Racers start your engines and make your way to Altria Theater's website this Friday!
Racers start your engines and make your way to Altria Theater's website this Friday!(Photo via Altria Theater)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Racers, start your engines because some of the best drag performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race are coming to the Altria Theater this June.

In RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023, Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja Estranja, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and select finalists from Season 15 are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq.

The queens will stop at the Altria Theater on June 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information on buying direct can be found at altriatheater.com/events/buy-direct. For more information, visit altriatheater.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot

Latest News

Now's the time to do some spring cleaning in your closet.
Spring cleaning your closet in 2023
The Little Book Shop makes spring book club picks
The Little Book Shop makes spring book club picks
Un-Record Fair at Afterglow Coffee this weekend
Un-Record Fair at Afterglow Coffee this weekend
The 10th annual diaper drive is now underway.
10th annual diaper drive underway in Chesterfield