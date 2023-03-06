Police investigate fatal shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one man.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Hardwood street just before 6 p.m. due to reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police are asking members of the community for help, anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

