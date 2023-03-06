Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Over 40 restaurants participating in Richmond Black Restaurant Experience this week

There are more than three dozen restaurants - joining in this experience across RVA.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, you can get a taste of some reasons why Richmond’s food scene is so unique.

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is underway, showcasing over 40 black-owned eateries in the Richmond area.

It aims to counter economic disparity within minority-owned businesses with interactive solutions that engage a deeper understanding of Richmond and its food culture.

“Some people like to think it’s the food, but this is like a family reunion that lasts 7 days,” Richmond Black Restaurant Experience organizer Shemicia Bowen said.

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is a week that celebrates cuisine, culture and community.

It all kicked off with “Mobile Soul Sunday,” where more than 5,000 people showed up to indulge in treats from food trucks.

“We saw generations of people, grandmas and the babies all come out,” Bowen said. “The food is the bait, pun intended, but it’s really more than the food. It is really creating community through the culture and through the cuisine.”

Bowen says restaurants see overwhelming support and exposure this week.

“We are really saving, in some of these cases, these restaurants,” Bowen said. We’re developing, and some of them are growing, but we’re also introducing the community through the culture.”

More crowds mean a need for more staff when those workers have been difficult to find.

“There’s a great need. Every restaurant is hiring. The shift from the pandemic hasn’t allowed for a lot of that staffing to come back,” Bowen said.

At the end of the day, Bowen says this week emphasizes the importance of Black businesses in Richmond, not only showcasing the economic footprint but the cultural impact.

“Sometimes, for the black restaurant owner, it’s hard to expand because it’s so personal,” Bowen said. “It’s the grandmother’s recipes, it’s the daughter working in the kitchen, it’s the son doing the accounting, it’s the entire family lifting the boxes in inventory, so they hold a very personal.”

For a complete list of restaurants participating, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot

Latest News

Hanover farmers say fruit needs a healthy dose of cold weather to enter dormancy, a critical...
Unpredictable spring temperatures nerve-wrecking for local fruit farmers
Chesterfield Police Department
Chesterfield Police warn about rise in social media, dating website scams
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
More than 40 restaurants highlighted during Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
More than 40 restaurants highlighted during Richmond Black Restaurant Experience