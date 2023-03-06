Over 40 restaurants participating in Richmond Black Restaurant Experience this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, you can get a taste of some reasons why Richmond’s food scene is so unique.

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is underway, showcasing over 40 black-owned eateries in the Richmond area.

It aims to counter economic disparity within minority-owned businesses with interactive solutions that engage a deeper understanding of Richmond and its food culture.

“Some people like to think it’s the food, but this is like a family reunion that lasts 7 days,” Richmond Black Restaurant Experience organizer Shemicia Bowen said.

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is a week that celebrates cuisine, culture and community.

It all kicked off with “Mobile Soul Sunday,” where more than 5,000 people showed up to indulge in treats from food trucks.

“We saw generations of people, grandmas and the babies all come out,” Bowen said. “The food is the bait, pun intended, but it’s really more than the food. It is really creating community through the culture and through the cuisine.”

Bowen says restaurants see overwhelming support and exposure this week.

“We are really saving, in some of these cases, these restaurants,” Bowen said. We’re developing, and some of them are growing, but we’re also introducing the community through the culture.”

More crowds mean a need for more staff when those workers have been difficult to find.

“There’s a great need. Every restaurant is hiring. The shift from the pandemic hasn’t allowed for a lot of that staffing to come back,” Bowen said.

At the end of the day, Bowen says this week emphasizes the importance of Black businesses in Richmond, not only showcasing the economic footprint but the cultural impact.

“Sometimes, for the black restaurant owner, it’s hard to expand because it’s so personal,” Bowen said. “It’s the grandmother’s recipes, it’s the daughter working in the kitchen, it’s the son doing the accounting, it’s the entire family lifting the boxes in inventory, so they hold a very personal.”

