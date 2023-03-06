News to know for Monday, March 6

Here’s a look at your top stories for Monday, March 6.

Hopewell Police Chief Set To Retire

Officially named as Chief of Police in June 2022, Colonel Antonio A.J Starke started his career with the Chesterfield Police Department in 1991 after serving four years of active duty in the United States Army and earning a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University.

Richmond School Board To Discuss RPS200 Pilot Program

Today’s school board meeting will discuss three schools that are set to change the amount of time students attend classes during the school year. The change from 180 hours per school year to 200 is being made in hopes to help students catch up after falling behind during online schooling.

Stoney Presents 2024 Richmond City Budget

Mayor Levar Stoney is set to present his proposed budget for 2024 today at 3 p.m. in City hall. The budget is said to include more funding for Richmond Public Schools to better support staff and students. Richmond City Council will have until Monday, May 15 to approve the budget.

Man Killed In Shooting In Hillside Court

Police say they received the call just before 6 p.m. and when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound . The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Henrico Woman Missing For One Year

56-year-old Tracy Epps was reported missing a year ago after police tried notifying her that her husband had been shot and killed by a Richmond police officer. Police say they began a missing person investigation after reviewing footage from the Extended Stay hotel Tracy was staying at.

Verified Best Weather Day of the Week!

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

