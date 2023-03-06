Monday Forecast: Verified Best Weather Day of the Week! 60s and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn cooler late Tuesday, Wednesday is the start of a long cool stretch

Monday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon. Wind northwest 10-20mph, 30mph gusts. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s midday, falling into the 50s Tuesday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Confidence is high that we’ll be cooler beginning Wednesday, lasting 10 days or longer. This means daily highs in the 50s and nighttime lows near freezing.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing during the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for a few showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the lmid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Time change next weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

