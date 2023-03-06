Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Verified Best Weather Day of the Week! 60s and sunny

Above normal temperatures today and tomorrow
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn cooler late Tuesday, Wednesday is the start of a long cool stretch

Monday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon. Wind northwest 10-20mph, 30mph gusts. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s midday, falling into the 50s Tuesday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Confidence is high that we’ll be cooler beginning Wednesday, lasting 10 days or longer. This means daily highs in the 50s and nighttime lows near freezing.

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing during the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for a few showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the lmid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Time change next weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

