Man identified in fatal Sunday shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one man.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Hardwood Street just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, due to shooting reports.

When police arrived, they found Tyshawn Wyatt, 25, of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wyatt was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are asking members of the community for help. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

