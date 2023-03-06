Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hopewell Police Chief set to retire

The City of Hopewell says goodbye to Antonio “AJ” Starke as Chief of the Hopewell Police...
The City of Hopewell says goodbye to Antonio "AJ" Starke as Chief of the Hopewell Police Department.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOPEWELL Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell’s Chief of Police, Colonel A.J Starke plans to pass on the torch as he has announced his retirement after 31 years of service.

Officially named as Chief of Police in June 2022, Colonel Antonio A.J Starke started his career with the Chesterfield Police Department in 1991 after serving four years of active duty in the United States Army and earning a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University.

He has held several leadership positions within the Chesterfield Police Department including, in the Office of Professional Standards, Personnel and Training, Special Operations, and the Information Services Division.

On Saturday, March 4, he announced his retirement in a Facebook post:

In Colonel Starke's announcement, he says in part he's grateful for being able to live his...
In Colonel Starke's announcement, he says in part he's grateful for being able to live his childhood dream of becoming a police officer and he is looking forward to spending quality time with his family.(Hopewell Police Chief, Colonel A.J. Starke)

