Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Funko plans to get rid of at least $30 million worth of products

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.
Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears a popular brand of pop culture collectibles is struggling to sell off a product surplus.

Funko acknowledged the problem to investors this week on an earnings call.

The manufacturer known for its vinyl figurines and bobbleheads said its inventory is up 48% compared to a year ago.

Funko’s warehouse shelves are so full that the company admitted to renting storage containers to house the excess.

To deal with additional merchandise, the company said it will eliminate approximately $30 million to $60 million worth of it.

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
VIGIL FOR HENRICO MAN
“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared

Latest News

FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
In ‘junk fee’ fight, US shares airlines’ rules for seating families
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam