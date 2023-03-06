Flying Squirrels hosting job fairs ahead 2023 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting three upcoming job fairs to hire part-time and game-day positions for the upcoming baseball season.

The team is looking for candidates for positions in food and beverage, ticketing and operations for the team’s home games from April through September.

The job fairs will take place at The Diamond on 3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, March 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on the upcoming fairs can be found here. The 2023 game schedule can be found here.

