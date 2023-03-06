Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Driver dies in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway

A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.(Photo: MasterD21483617/Twitter)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The driver of a vehicle died in a crash on Chippenham Parkway near Powhite Parkway on Monday.

“A single vehicle ran off the road and caught fire due to the crash, causing both northbound and southbound Rte. 150 to be shut down,” Virginia State Police said.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. The driver died on the scene, police said.

As of 4:15 p.m., the southbound lanes had started to reopen while the northbound lanes remained closed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot

Latest News

Ramps for Parham Rd. to I-95 also to close, drivers should seek alternate routes and expect...
V.D.O.T to conduct lane closures on I-95 north in Henrico
Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area
The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently
Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport.
Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport