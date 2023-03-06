Driver dies in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The driver of a vehicle died in a crash on Chippenham Parkway near Powhite Parkway on Monday.

“A single vehicle ran off the road and caught fire due to the crash, causing both northbound and southbound Rte. 150 to be shut down,” Virginia State Police said.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. The driver died on the scene, police said.

As of 4:15 p.m., the southbound lanes had started to reopen while the northbound lanes remained closed.

This is a developing story.

