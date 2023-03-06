Chesterfield Police warn about rise in social media, dating website scams

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is raising awareness about rising social media and online scams targeting residents.

On Feb. 24, the department posted this alert on its Facebook page about the rise in scam cases being reported to officers.

“It comes in waves, but it’s not uncommon here lately for me to see three, sometimes even four in a week,” said Sgt. Winfred Lewis, a member of the special victims unit with Chesterfield County Police Department.

Lewis said there are a couple of variations to the type of scams.

“There is the version of this scam where a female that appears to be communicating from a profile that is a fake profile, I guess commonly known as a catfish, reaches out to an individual, and there’s an exchange of inappropriate messages and pictures,” said Sgt. Lewis. “Then, some guardian figure, father, older brother, or someone of that sort reaches out to that person that this catfish has been communicating with, saying, ‘Hey, that’s actually a juvenile, that’s actually a teenager, and you have committed a crime, and you need to give me x amount of dollars or I’m gonna report it to the police.”

Most recently, Sgt. Lewis said teenage boys have been the target of these scams.

“A little bit of a simpler version of it to where a lot of times the target is, teenage boys, high school aged male juveniles to where, again, they’re communicating with a fake profile,” said Sgt. Lewis. “Then there is a solicitation of nude images from the male teenager, and then there is the threat that I’m going to now release these images to all of your followers and all of your contacts unless you give me X amount of dollars.”

Last December, the FBI sent out an alert about a rise in what the agency called “sextortion scams” targeting teenage boys online. In 2022, the agency reported at least 3,000 children, mostly teenage boys, fell victim to these schemes.

Sgt. Lewis said the scammers are often out of state or even sometimes out of the country.

“I think that these offenders a lot of time are preying on the embarrassment and the panic of a young, high school-aged person who thinks that they’ve done something wrong when really they’ve been victimized and preyed upon,” he said.

To avoid these scams, Chesterfield Police urges parents to monitor their child’s online activity closely.

“Be as aware as you possibly can of the type of social media apps and dating apps that your children are utilizing and who they are communicating with online and the nature of that communication,” said Sgt. Lewis.

Sgt. Lewis also urges parents to keep an open line of communication with their children about these scams.

“If you’re seeing this or you become aware of this sort of scam, you know, maybe approaching the subject with your your son or your daughter, making sure that if this is something that happens to them or they fall victim to it, that they are that they feel okay coming to you and letting them know that this happened,” he said.

Sgt. Lewis said the department has a couple of community police officers working on putting together presentations about this. The goal is to bring these presentations into schools to talk to students about the dangers of these scams and how to avoid them.

Chesterfield Police urges people to report extortion and blackmail to the department by calling (804)-748-1269.

