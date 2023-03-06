Ashland woman dies in crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old Ashland woman died in a crash just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Mazda 4-door sedan was traveling on Brooking Way when it left the roadway and collided head-on into a tree,” the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The driver and sole occupant - Cassie T. Sampson - was transported to a hospital, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.