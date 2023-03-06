22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A 22-year-old man in Richmond has died after police say he was found unresponsive in a fast food restaurant drive-thru.

Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to a McDonald’s in the 4100 block of Hull Street for the report of a person shot.

Police say they found Davonte Straus, 22, of Richmond, shot in the drive-thru lane in Southside Plaza. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

