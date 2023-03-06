19-year-old Henrico man charged in deadly New Year’s Day crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A Henrico man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges concerning a deadly New Year’s Day crash.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, just after 6:30 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Glenside Drive and Arcadia Street for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Officers talked to a witness who said a BMW 535i was traveling north on Glenside Drive when it collided with a Toyota Corolla. The preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the Toyota attempted to make a left onto Glenside Drive and pulled in front of the BMW, hitting the Toyota on the passenger side.

Two men in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 28, the Henrico Police Crash Team was told the passenger in the Toyota, Joshue Lopez Morales, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash on Feb. 16.

On March 3, warrants were obtained against Jorge Mario Sis Morente, 19, of Henrico County. He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, DUI and underage possession of alcohol.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

