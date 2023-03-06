Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

19-year-old Henrico man charged in deadly New Year’s Day crash

On Feb. 28, the Henrico Police Crash Teamt was told the passenger in the Toyota, Joshue Lopez...
On Feb. 28, the Henrico Police Crash Teamt was told the passenger in the Toyota, Joshue Lopez Morales, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash on Feb. 16.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A Henrico man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges concerning a deadly New Year’s Day crash.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, just after 6:30 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Glenside Drive and Arcadia Street for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Officers talked to a witness who said a BMW 535i was traveling north on Glenside Drive when it collided with a Toyota Corolla. The preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the Toyota attempted to make a left onto Glenside Drive and pulled in front of the BMW, hitting the Toyota on the passenger side.

Two men in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 28, the Henrico Police Crash Team was told the passenger in the Toyota, Joshue Lopez Morales, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash on Feb. 16.

On March 3, warrants were obtained against Jorge Mario Sis Morente, 19, of Henrico County. He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, DUI and underage possession of alcohol.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot

Latest News

Chesterfield Police Department
Chesterfield Police warn about rise in social media, dating website scams
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
More than 40 restaurants highlighted during Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
More than 40 restaurants highlighted during Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watches vs. Warnings
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watches vs. Warnings