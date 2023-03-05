Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is an uptick of people diagnosed with syphilis in Virginia, according to the Blue Ridge Health District.

“We’re seeing a large number of diagnoses compared to the early 2000s,” Oana Vasiliu said.

Vasiliu is the director of STD prevention and surveillance with the Virginia Department of Health. She says the syphilis rate among women has increased 406%, and 721% in men.

“Any man who is sexually active can get syphilis, but some groups are disproportionately affected,” Vasiliu. “It’s really important to to get tested.”

Cases are highest in people between the ages of 30 to 39.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became...
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161M jackpot
VIGIL FOR HENRICO MAN
“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago

Latest News

A Richmond man says he’s relieved there will be price cuts to insulin.
Insulin price cut brings relief and hope to local diabetics
(FILE)
Schools may soon have ability to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19
Officials announced Friday that a new healthcare facility is coming to Richmond's Northside...
New health care facility coming to Richmond’s Northside
Flowering plants are seen throughout Central Virginia this month.
Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual