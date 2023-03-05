Your Money with Carlson Financial
Weather in the Garden

Sunday Forecast: 60s and sunny

After a chilly start we’ll see a mild and sunny afternoon
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first half of this week will be mainly sunny and warm, a cooler stretch of weather begins Wednesday.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: An isolated shower is possible before sunrise. Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind northwest 10-20mph, 30mph gusts. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 50°, highs near 70°.

FIRST ALERT: Confidence is high that we’ll be cooler beginning Wednesday, lasting 10 days or longer. This means daily highs in the 50s and nighttime lows near freezing.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Time change next weekend! We return to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

