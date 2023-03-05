Riverfront Canal Cruises set to begin in April

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riverfront Canal Cruises will set sail for its 23rd season of historical tours and private charters on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The 40-minute cruise will tour Richmond’s Canal Walk to view historical landmarks such as Powhatan’s Chiefdom, the first electric streetcar, the unique railroad Triple Crossing and much more.

Visitors will travel in authentically styled boats that can accommodate up to 28 passengers and are handicap accessible.

All Passengers are encouraged to arrive before departure; cruises will set sail from the canal’s Turning Basin located at 139 Virginia Street in Downtown Richmond at the beginning of each tour.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the Turning Basin’s ticket kiosk and online 18 hours before the cruise.

For more information, click here.

