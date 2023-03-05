Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Powerball ticket bought in Dublin VA wins $161M jackpot

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.(Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Va. (WWBT) - A lottery ticket purchased here in Virginia is now worth an estimated $161 million after Saturday night’s Power ball drawing.

This is the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Virginia and the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gill Brothers, located at 4442 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin, VA

According to the Virginia lottery, the winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number 16.

The winning ticket holder will have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize. The winner can take the total jackpot amount, before taxes, in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of an estimated $81,9 million before taxes.

Powerball numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Last year, Virginia Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot Reid gives Gov. Glenn Youngkin a haircut at her Richmond barber shop after a bill-signing...
Youngkin signs universal license recognition law at Richmond barber shop
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Movieland in Richmond launches new +17 policy after 7:30pm
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland
Ramps for Parham Rd. to I-95 also to close, drivers should seek alternate routes and expect...
V.D.O.T to conduct lane closures on I-95 north in Henrico

Latest News

VIGIL FOR HENRICO MAN
“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago
Puctuality, professional behavior and appropriate dress will be required of all students...
FBI Richmond accept applications for 2023 Teen Academy
Ramps for Parham Rd. to I-95 also to close, drivers should seek alternate routes and expect...
V.D.O.T to conduct lane closures on I-95 north in Henrico
Movieland in Richmond launches new +17 policy after 7:30pm
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland