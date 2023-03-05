Powerball ticket bought in Dublin VA wins $161M jackpot

DUBLIN, Va. (WWBT) - A lottery ticket purchased here in Virginia is now worth an estimated $161 million after Saturday night’s Power ball drawing.

This is the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Virginia and the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gill Brothers, located at 4442 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin, VA

According to the Virginia lottery, the winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number 16.

The winning ticket holder will have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize. The winner can take the total jackpot amount, before taxes, in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of an estimated $81,9 million before taxes.

Powerball numbers are drawn at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Last year, Virginia Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

