Petersburg City Public Schools to host 2023 job fair

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools will host a 2023 Operations job fair to find talented job seekers to fill various positions.

On Tuesday, March 14, job seekers will have a chance to meet with school leaders and representatives from transportation, custodial, maintenance services, security and more.

The event will be held in two sessions at the Petersburg Library from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Those who attend should come dressed professionally with copies of a current resume, license, and/or certification.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time.

