Petersburg City Public Schools to host 2023 job fair
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools will host a 2023 Operations job fair to find talented job seekers to fill various positions.
On Tuesday, March 14, job seekers will have a chance to meet with school leaders and representatives from transportation, custodial, maintenance services, security and more.
The event will be held in two sessions at the Petersburg Library from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Those who attend should come dressed professionally with copies of a current resume, license, and/or certification.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time.
For more information, click here.
